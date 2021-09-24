Home Depot to expand distribution system in South Carolina

Home Depot is announcing plans to expand its operations throughout South Carolina.

The Georgia-based home improvement retailer will grow its distribution operations at facilities in Charleston, Greenville, Jasper, and Lexington counties, WIS-TV reported.

The expansion plans are expected to create nearly 100 new jobs and increase the company’s distribution capabilities in the state, officials said.

Home Depot was founded in 1978 in Atlanta and now has about 2,300 stores in North America.