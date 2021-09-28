Micron: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2.72 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of $2.39. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.42 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $8.27 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.21 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.86 billion, or $5.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $27.71 billion.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For the current quarter ending in December, Micron expects its per-share earnings to range from $2 to $2.20. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.70.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.45 billion to $7.85 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $8.64 billion.

Micron shares have dropped nearly 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 16%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $73.10, a climb of 47% in the last 12 months.