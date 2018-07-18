Bel Air estate, formerly home to Zsa Zsa Gabor and Elvis Presley, listed at $23.4 million

The Bel Air mansion, formerly home to Zsa Zsa Gabor, Elvis Presley and other stars is on the market for $23.4 million.
Last year, the property was up for sale for $10.4, more than half the current listing price, the Los Angeles Times reported.
With over one acre of property on a gated and private lot, incredible views of downtown Los Angeles and the ocean, this estate is a piece of Hollywood history, according to coldwellbankerhomes.com, the homes listing agency. The mansion currently has just under 6,400 square feet of living space with 28 rooms, including a gracious foyer, office, chef’s kitchen and more.
Other amenities this 1955 regency-style home offers are a swimming pool, gazebo and an upstairs bonus room. The staircase leading to the rooftop terrace is lined by its own red carpet.
The offer also includes permitted plans for a new 24,020-square-foot mansion that would be designed by Harrison Design, a Los Angeles-based firm.
The house, as it stands now, is nearly as famous as its past owners, too. It served as a location for HBO’s Liberace film Behind the Candelabra and in the film Argo., according to Fortune magazine.
Gabor is known for her role in the 1952 movie “Moulin Rouge” and she made guest appearances on “The Hollywood Squares” in the ’60s and ’70s.
