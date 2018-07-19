Former Beverly Hills home to late actress Elizabeth Taylor for sale at $15.9 million

A Beverly Hills home once lived in by Elizabeth Taylor has been put on the market for $15.9 million.
The home has not been on the market for the past 21 years, according to the website of the listing company Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. It is an excessively private, gated 90210 estate and overlooks two acres.
According to realtor.com, the traditional-style, single-story home was built by architect to the stars George McLean in 1953. Taylor and then husband, Michael Wilding moved in in 1954 with their first son Michael Wilding Jr. While living in there, they had their second son Christopher. They lived there until 1957 when they divorced.
Though the inside could use some renovating, the space and views are incredible, according to the Los Angeles Times. The two-acre estate is on a double lot and has a backyard overlooking the city. Before reaching the 7,761-square-foot house, a palm-circled fountain sits in the courtyard.
There are 6 bedrooms, a swimming pool and spa, center-island kitchen and an office.
Taylor died in 2011 at age 79. She was known for her acting in “Cleopatra,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” “National Velvet,” and other films.
