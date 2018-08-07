A glance at when Barry Bonds became home run king 10 years ago

San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds became Major League Baseball's career home run champion 10 years ago, on Aug. 7, 2017, by hitting his 756th career home run at AT&T Park, surpassing Hank Aaron's total.
San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds became Major League Baseball's career home run champion 10 years ago, on Aug. 7, 2017, by hitting his 756th career home run at AT&T Park, surpassing Hank Aaron's total.
Real Estate News

Home-run king Barry Bonds knocks out of the park a $6 million home sale in Bay Area

By By Neal J. Leitereg

Los Angeles Times

August 07, 2018 12:38 PM

Retired baseball slugger Barry Bonds has connected with a buyer in San Mateo County, selling his home in Hillsborough for $6 million.

He bought the property three years ago for the same price, public records show.

See the home in a photo gallery here.

Built in 2007, the Mediterranean-style spread includes a two-story entry and vaulted-ceiling living room that opens to a dining room and an adjacent butler’s pantry. An office/den sits off the front entry.

The kitchen is outfitted with a large island, a breakfast area and French doors that open to a large patio. Also within about 5,200 square feet of living space are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Outside, there’s a built-in barbecue and a large fireplace. Mature trees, a patch of lawn and landscaping fill out the half-acre lot. A three-car garage sits off the front of the home.

The property originally hit the market last year for $6.6 million. More recently, it had been listed at $6.2 million.

Stanley Lo of Green Banker Realty was the listing agent, according to the MLS. Pierre Buljan of Coldwell Banker Brokerage represented the buyer.

Bonds, 54, won seven National League MVP awards and made 14 all-star teams in 22 seasons playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants. His 73 home runs in 2001 are the most ever in a single Major League Baseball season, and his career 762 home runs are an MLB record.

The retired outfielder’s No. 25 jersey will be retired by the San Francisco Giants later this month when the team hosts the Pirates.

