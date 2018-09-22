Take a look at Lennar’s ‘wi-fi certified’ NextGen Homes with Amazon’s Alexa technology

Phil Angelides shows how he takes his elevator from the main floor to the lobby of his home in McKinley Village in Sacramento on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2018. Three-story brownstones in Sacramento’s Crocker Village also include elevators as an option.
Folsom resident Brian Esola went before the Folsom City Council Tuesday night, August 12, 2018, to propose a governing ordinance that might allow his family to keep their elaborate, dream treehouse in their backyard.
Brian Esola gives a tour Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, of the dream treehouse he built in his Folsom backyard. In an attempt to prevent its destruction, Esola will propose a treehouse ordinance to the Folsom City Council on Tuesday evening.
The median sale price for a home in Sacramento rose to $361,500 in June 2018. These eight homes – including homes in Rancho Cordova, Elk Grove and other parts the county – are priced close to that amount.