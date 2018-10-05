How a state law was changed for one proposed highrise building near the state capitol
At the city of Sacramento’s request, the California Legislature and Gov. Brown agreed in September 2018 to adjust a state law that imposes building height limits around the Capitol. Cresleigh Homes has proposed a residential high-rise for the site.
New Sacramento Zoo Director Jason Jacobs takes The Bee through the zoo and explains his goal of moving the zoo from William Land Park to a new, larger site in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 1018.
Phil Angelides shows how he takes his elevator from the main floor to the lobby of his home in McKinley Village in Sacramento on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2018. Three-story brownstones in Sacramento’s Crocker Village also include elevators as an option.
Folsom resident Brian Esola went before the Folsom City Council Tuesday night, August 12, 2018, to propose a governing ordinance that might allow his family to keep their elaborate, dream treehouse in their backyard.
Brian Esola gives a tour Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, of the dream treehouse he built in his Folsom backyard. In an attempt to prevent its destruction, Esola will propose a treehouse ordinance to the Folsom City Council on Tuesday evening.
The median sale price for a home in Sacramento rose to $361,500 in June 2018. These eight homes – including homes in Rancho Cordova, Elk Grove and other parts the county – are priced close to that amount.