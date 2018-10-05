How a state law was changed for one proposed highrise building near the state capitol

At the city of Sacramento’s request, the California Legislature and Gov. Brown agreed in September 2018 to adjust a state law that imposes building height limits around the Capitol. Cresleigh Homes has proposed a residential high-rise for the site.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service