Walk into this $14.75 million castle owned by Derek Jeter that is up for sale

Derek Jeter is baseball royalty. So, it’s only fitting that the 44-year-old former New York Yankees shortstop, 14-time All Star and future MLB Hall of Famer would own a castle.
Jeter is also co-owner of the Miami Marlins, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the last-place National League club. With less time spent in New York, he has put the New York Tiedemann Castle on the market for $14.75 million.
Jeter has a long history with the property, where he “spent many of his childhood summers at the castle swimming, playing sports and chores,” according to toptenrealestatedeals.com.
Built in the early 1900s on Greenwood Lake by a New York doctor, Rudolph Gudewill, for his wife, the estate is actually two castles - the master castle with a connected tower and a guest castle, according to the website toptenrealestatedeals.com, which covers real estate news from around the globe.
After Gudewill died, John and Julia Tiedemann bought the castle where they lived with their 13 children including an adopted son, William “Sonny” Connors. Connors was later to become Derek Jeter’s maternal grandfather, the real estate site said. The Tiedemanns sold the estate in 1996, but when it came back on the market, Jeter bought it and began a long, costly restoration.
Greenwood Lake, in the late 1800s and early 1900s, attracted celebrities such as Yankee legend Babe Ruth, who was a frequent visitor.
Sitting on four acres, the restored greystone compound consists of the main house, a guest house, pool house and boat house located at the edge of nearly 700-feet of Greenwood Lake’s shoreline. The main house has 11,000 square feet of living space, including six bedrooms, seven full and five half baths, four kitchens, multiple stone fireplaces, a game room, sunroom, office, formal dining room, office, gym and family room with a bar.
The castle is only 50 miles from Yankee Stadium.
Jeter bought the property in 2005 for $1,200,000, according to realtor.com, which cited public records.
Jeter went to great lengths to restore the property to “magical” condition, according to a listing for the property, including joining two parcels of land, measuring over 4 acres, and providing 700 feet of shoreline.
The listing agent is Diane Mitchell with Wright Bros. Real Estate, Nyack, New York.
