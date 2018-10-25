Check out this $110 million property for sale with views of the Golden Gate, S.F. skyline and more

If you can believe there is still a large chunk of land to develop in the San Francisco Bay Area, with panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge and the city’s skyline, then there’s a deal waiting for you that carries the price tag of $110 million.
The undeveloped plot is 110 acres at the southern tip of the Tiburon Peninsula in Marin County. That comes to about $1 million per acre. The property, known as Easton Point, is 590 feet above sea level. It’s for sale for the first time in more than 100 years, according to Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.
While the bustle of downtown San Francisco is less than a 20-mile drive away, the land provides nature “on an epic scale,” Golden Gate Sotheby’s said in a news release. The Old Saint Hillary’s Open Space Preserve lies to the north of the land.
“It’s a beautiful piece of California nature,” co-listing agent Zach Goldsmith of Hilton & Hyland told the Los Angeles Times. “The sheer acreage is incredible. You can get other plots in the city that have great views, but you’ll never have this kind of land.”
The legacy estate, owned by Martha Co., is listed with the Bullock & Sarkissian team of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty in Marin County.
A new buyer would, according to the listing agent, try to keep the land pristine.
Approved zoning for the property calls for a 43-lot subdivision of single-family homes, each sited on 1 acre. But, according to the listing agent, “the ideal buyer would purchase Easton Point for a single private residence, avoiding the proposed subdivision development, or the buyer could pursue the development of the property.”
“Easton Point presents an unprecedented opportunity to own one of the finest, pristine properties in the San Francisco Bay Area, if not the world,” Bill Bullock, co-listing agent and president and CEO of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty, said in a press release. “Its panoramic views are unrivaled to any other vista in the area and are truly captivating. “
Some neighbors and local outdoor enthusiasts would like to see access to the property remain open, according to a Wall Street Journal article.
“There is strong community support for this to remain as open space,” Jerry Riessen, president of Tiburon Open Space, told the newspaper in an article published Oct. 24, 2018.
Riessen’s group, the newspaper said, is filing a lawsuit over the environmental review. The Wall Street Journal said that, in the 1990s, Tiburon Open Space raised about $8 million to buy a parcel of land next to Easton Point.
