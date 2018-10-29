Check out this San Francisco home on Lombard Street listed at $45 million

A house sitting atop Russian Hill in San Francisco, with views of downtown, Coit Tower, the Bay Bridge, East Bay and Alcatraz, has been listed at $45 million.

If the property sells for $45 million, it will be the most expensive home ever sold in San Francisco, according to a representative of listing agent Val Steele of Pacific Union International. The current record belongs to a house that sold for $38 million in 2017, Steele told the Wall Street Journal.

Called Residence 950 (it’s address is 950 Lombard St.), the 9,500-square-foot compound features three bedrooms, two guestrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a separate one-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage, according to developer Troon Pacific. Troon Pacific calls Residence 950 an “expansive-yet-intimate home.”

Guests of Residence 950 enter through a gate that leads to a garden, an outdoor kitchen, a dining table, fireplace and large lawn.

FLASH SALE: Only $0.99 per month Save on your first 3 months of digital access. Hurry! This offer won't last long. SAVE NOW

Other features include:

A cantilevered infinity-edge pool





An outdoor entertainment center with retractable screen

An exterior surround sound system





A sophisticated exterior dining area situated on 0.36 acres of land across a full city block between Lombard and Chestnut Street.

A dog wash

Two-story art gallery that could serve as a sports court, fitness center or private nightclub, with adjacent wine wall.

A Zehnder air filtration system to fight off allergens and pollutants

“A home like Residence 950 is an impossible find in San Francisco, a virtual oasis in the heart of the city,” said Gregory Malin, Troon Pacific CEO in a news release. “We designed 950 Lombard as though it were our own dream home. It was essential for us to provide a home that is truly unique, has the most sought-after amenities and materials, and remains understated from the street and then reveals a rare level of amenity and openness.”





