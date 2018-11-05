Check out this awesome Sun Valley home a die-hard fan just bought from Bruce Willis for $5.5 million

Bruce Willis has a couple big things to celebrate as 2018 comes to a close.
His classic film “Die Hard” returns to theaters Nov. 11 and Nov. 14, 2018, for its 30th anniversary. And the actor finally sold his estate in Sun Valley, Idaho, that had been on the market since 2011.
Willis bought the Sun Valley, Idaho, ranch in 2003 for less than its final sale price of $5.5 million, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com. The selling price was dropped from its original list price of $15 million. In 2016, Willis reduced the price to $6.5 million, according to People magazine.
Even with all of the price slashing, the mid-October sale is a residential record in the Hailey, Idaho area (about 12 miles south of Sun Valley).
In the last 15 years, Willis, 61, rebuilt the main house, added a guest house, gym, streams and ponds, according to the toptenrealestatedeals, a website that writes about listings all over the world.
The estate lies on 20 acres of thick woodlands with multiple ponds and streams. The 8,403-square-foot log house has six bedrooms, seven baths with vaulted ceilings and views of Flying Heart Lake and the mountains.
“The 2,200-square-foot master suite has a fireplace and sitting area with jetted soaking tub, granite steam shower and large walk-in closet and dressing room with built-in dressers and shelving,” toptenrealestate deals wrote about the home. “Outside is a resort-size heated swimming pool with waterfalls and slides. Skiing, hiking, biking, live music and theater are only minutes away from the gated, secure property.”
Travis Jones of Engle &Volkers Sun Valley was the listing agent and Keller Williams co-listed and brokered the deal, according to realtor.com. Joanne Wetherell of RE/MAX River Run Realty of Sun Valley represented the buyer.
“The thing that really sold the home for these buyers was the combination of value and the fact that the property was a perfect fit for their needs,” Jones told realtor.com “Plus, the fact that they are huge Bruce fans didn’t hurt.”
Comments