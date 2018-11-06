Trekkies, tour this futuristic $5.7 million Malibu home featured in ‘Star Trek’ and up for sale

A great collectable for Trekkies can be bought for $5.7 million.
A futuristic-looking house in Malibu, California, just hit the market, and it happened to be one featured in a Season 3 episode of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” that aired in 1989.
The house is “perfect for the technological whiz who enjoys to expand their imagination in this euro-style playfully contemporary home,” according to the real estate listing for the property.
The house that sits on over two acres features four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a media/family room with kitchenette, loft, a 440-square-foot ocean view terrace with glass railing, a lavender and rose garden.
Spoiler alert:
The house was “the main location in which Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his Starship Enterprise crew, including Lt. Worf, land on a seemingly deserted planet,” writes toptenrealestatedeals.com, which covers real estate around the globe, in an article. “They find two people who appear to have miraculously survived a disaster that claimed the lives of the rest of the population. In the film, the house and grounds appear exactly as they do today, but with the magic of film showed a vast wasteland surrounding the property. Their entire neighborhood for as far as the eye could see, was stolen by a massive spaceship which they were unable to identify.”
The house was designed by futuristic architect, artist and furniture designer Ellis Gelman. The design features circular and triangular windows and boasts dramatic angles.
The most distinctive aspect of the home is its triangular shape, Popular Mechanics magazine wrote about the home.
The listing agent is Ani Dermenjian of Coldwell Banker, Malibu.
