Check out Frank Sinatra’s swanky Malibu estate that’s been listed for $12.9 million

The Malibu house built by Frank and Barbara Sinatra is now on the market for the first time with a price tag of $12.9 million.

The two-story house, built in 1992, was a celebrity hangout, according to The Los Angeles Times. Among the stars who regularly visited the estate are Dick Martin, Jack Lemmon, Gregory Peck, Eydie Gormé, Robert Wagner and Dick Van Dyke, listing agent Leonard Rabinowitz, a longtime friend of the Sinatras, told the Times.

Toptenrealestatedeals.com, which writes about real estate around the world, said the Broad Beach home may be the Sinatras’ favorite residence. In her book, Lady Blue Eyes: My Life With Frank, Barbara Sinatra described life in the beach house and “their poker games where jokes and laughter flowed as fast as the food and drinks,” according to the real estate website.

The couple renewed their vows in 1996 at the Malibu waterfront property, with Bob Newhart and Don Rickles giving speeches, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The 5,800-square-foot house has seven bedrooms and nine baths. The master suite consists of a lounge, fireplace, sauna and its own hair salon. Other features include beach-formal living and dining areas and a wet bar in the dining area which accommodates both indoor and outdoor entertaining, an elevator with a leopard print design wall covering and a pool.

With Barbara Sinatra’s death in 2017, her son from a former marriage has put the property on the market, toptenrealestatedeals. com reported. Frank Sinatra died in 1998.

Other listing agents Jack Friedkin of Hilton & Hyland and Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.