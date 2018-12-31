Check out this San Jose home former 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman sold for $3.7 million

Free agent linebacker NaVorro Bowman, who made three Pro Bowl teams as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, has sold his Bay Area home of five years for $3.715 million, records show.
The French Neoclassical-style home, built in 1951, is found on a tree-lined street in the Rose Garden neighborhood of San Jose. The area is named for the San Jose Municipal Rose Garden, a five-plus-acre park that sits at the heart of the historic subdivision.
Extensively updated, the two-story house gives way to a two-story foyer with a sweeping staircase that opens to the living room. A chef’s kitchen, a formal dining room, a rec room with a wet bar and an office fill out the main floor.
The roughly 6,000-square-foot floor plan also holds five bedrooms and five bathrooms. In the master suite, a sitting room connects to a terrace balcony overlooking the backyard.
The house sits on about half an acre that includes a fenced sports court, a swimming pool and spa and a pool house. There’s also a detached garage.
Bowman, 30, bought the home five years ago for $3.1 million, records show.
In seven NFL seasons, the linebacker has accumulated 798 tackles while earning First-Team All-Pro nods. He most recently played with the Oakland Raiders in 2017.
Kelly Goni of Sereno Group was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Amy McCafferty of Alain Pinel Realtors represented the buyer.
