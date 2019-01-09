This is the Aspen mansion once owned by John Denver. It’s on the market for $11 million

A storied Rocky Mountain estate once owned by John Denver is for sale to the tune of $11 million.
The main house was built in the early 1970s, a year before “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” launched the folk singer’s stardom, according to the Denver Post. He would sell 33 million records worldwide before dying in 1997 at age 53 in a plane crash in Monterey Bay in California.
The home in Aspen, Colorado, was remodeled in 1985.
“This is ‘Starwood in Aspen,’” James Bineau, the listing agent for the property together with Anita Bineau, said in a marketing video featuring the home. “The heart and soul of the house feels like John is still here.”
That song was written at the retreat, according to the listing for the property.
The 7,735 square-foot house on 2.61 acres includes three wet bars, an office, a workout room, five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Views take in mountains and ski slopes.
There is also an art studio and office, a four-car garage and a swimming pool.
Recent renovation work, according to the Los Angeles Times, includes the addition of a bedroom and raising the kitchen ceiling. Electrical and plumbing are all updated, the Times reported.
The former owners salvaged items in the house such as the stained glass, sinks and wood-burning fireplaces.
Other John Denver hits include “Rocky Mountain High” and “Sunshine on My Shoulders.”
Comments