All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford sold his Scottsdale home for $1.455 million - take a look at it

MLB spring training doesn’t start until February, but San Francisco Giants star Brandon Crawford is keeping things moving in Arizona.
After a year of price cuts and relists, the shortstop has sold his Scottsdale home for $1.455 million. That’s $145,000 less than he paid for it three years ago, records show.
Built in 2002, the custom home sits on over half an acre in the Rancho Santa Fe community.
There’s plenty to do in the backyard — a landscaped space that holds a swimming pool, spa, grill, fire pit, basketball court and in-ground trampoline.
Inside, floors of hardwood and tile line the living spaces, which include a formal dining room and a sky-lit kitchen with a stone-slab center island. Fireplaces are found in the living room, family room, office and master suite.
Offering a curved wall of windows, the master opens directly to the back patio. It’s one of five bedrooms and six bathrooms in 5,477 square feet.
John Dantzscher of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing. Jenny Matheson of RE/MAX Fine Properties represented the buyer.
Crawford, 32, is a two-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glove Award winner. He’s spent his entire professional career with the Giants, helping them to World Series titles in 2012 and 2014.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments