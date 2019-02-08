Iconic East Sacramento home featured in ‘Lady Bird’ sells for $3.35 million

The iconic “Lady Bird” house in East Sacramento was bought for $3.35 million by a family who lived in the neighborhood and was moving up to a larger home, according to listing agent Kim Pacini-Hauch of Re/Max Gold in Sacramento.
Pacini-Hauch called the purchase by a local family with children “wonderful and heartwarming.”
The purchase is believed to be a record price for East Sacramento.
“RECORD: Highest residential sale ever in #EastSac. That house on 45th St closed at $3.35M,” tweeted Sacramento home appraiser Ryan Lundquist.
The video above gives a closer look at the house, which was built in the 1940s and has been modernized.
The home at 1445 45th St. was listed last spring at $3.895 million. The expansive brick house is about 6,200 square feet in size and sits on a little over a half-acre. It has six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, a pool and separate pool house, library, wine cellar and more. Pacini-Hauch said the “iconic” house is the “largest lot in East Sacramento by far.”
The interest from homebuyers was strong, she said, because of the home’s cameo appearance in the Greta Gerwig film “Lady Bird” and the extremely tight inventory in the desirable East Sacramento neighborhood.
“A property like this might come once every few years,” Pacini-Hauch said about the housing market in Fabulous 40s.
“I could have sold that house three times, for sure,” she added.
Tom Gonsalves, broker/owner of Gonsalves Real Estate, represented the buyer.
