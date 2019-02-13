Maloof brother seeks $15 million for this flashy Las Vegas penthouse

Phil Maloof is hoping to hit the jackpot in Las Vegas. His high-rise penthouse, which overlooks the Strip from the 59th floor of Palms Place, is on the market for $15 million.
The Maloof family owned the Sacramento Kings from 1998 until 2013, with Phil Maloof’s brothers Joe and Gavin operating the franchise.
The Maloof family has deep ties to Las Vegas. They’re minority owners of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team and have opened two casinos in the city: the Palms Casino Resort and Fiesta Rancho.
Phil Maloof is a former New Mexico state senator.
The mammoth price tag is still a shadow of what he sought five years ago, when he asked $38 million for the home and offered to throw in Pablo Picasso paintings and a two-year lease on a Lamborghini.
Accessed by a private elevator, the condo spans roughly 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor spaces, including a massive rooftop deck with a spa, 30-foot movie screen and panoramic views of the city.
Inside, three bedrooms and five bathrooms fill out 6,230 square feet of modern living spaces. There’s a living room with a 30-foot fireplace, a formal dining room, a center-island kitchen, wet bar, office, DJ booth and gym.
Walls of glass surround the master suite, which expands to a lounge and wraparound balcony.
