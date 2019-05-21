Owner of Victorian mansion with strong Sacramento history accepting bids, but you better hurry

Tour this $1 million Sacramento home built by former sheriff and doctor This historic Queen Anne Victorian home built in the 1870s at the city limits of Sacramento has hit the market at $1.2 million. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This historic Queen Anne Victorian home built in the 1870s at the city limits of Sacramento has hit the market at $1.2 million.

The owner of an historic Queen Anne home built in the 1870s at the city limits of Sacramento is accepting bids submitted in writing by 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Coldwell Banker representative.

Built by a Forty-Niner, the Victorian-style house at 8910 Folsom Boulevard, just outside the city limits, is listed at $999,000. That’s a $151,000 price cut from April, when the selling price was $1.15 million.

“When the owner restored the property the goal was to reinvigorate a piece of California history so that it could be enjoyed for many years to come,” Leah Wright, public relations manager for Coldwell Banker NRT, said in an email response. “To that end, the owner will be entertaining all offers submitted in writing by the end of the day on Tuesday.”

Offers will be reviewed on Wednesday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home sits on over two acres just east of the Sacramento. Four original stained-glass windows allows light to shine on the original wood floors and 11-foot ceilings. The home is tucked in a garden setting and features huge oak trees, mature citrus trees and lots of flowers. There are original outbuildings on the fully fenced property.





Cara Ryan and Denise Dascallos, with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, are listing agents.

The house, known as Manlove Mansion, was built by Dr. William Stark Manlove, who left Virginia with a ship of supplies for miners during the California Gold Rush, according to Coldwell Banker representative Leah Wright. He settled in Sacramento and, after a brief stay in San Francisco, built the home in the same spot as it stands today.

Manlove lived in the house until his death in 1891. Not only a physician, he is known to be a prolific grower of experimental crops, such as fruits, nuts and was “among the first to realize the future of grape culture in this favored locality,” according to “An Illustrated History of Sacramento County” by Winfield J. Davis.

Manlove served as Sacramento County sheriff from 1858 to 1860. He also was seated on the governor’s viticulture commission.























