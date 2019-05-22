Real Estate News
Former Kings guard Isaiah Thomas selling home with basketball court for $2.5 million
Former Sacramento Kings guard Isaiah Thomas is shooting for a sale in his home state. His wooded retreat in Issaquah, Wash. — roughly 40 miles from where he grew up in Tacoma — is on the market for $2.495 million.
Save for some fresh paint and a few jerseys on the walls, the custom home looks roughly the same as when he bought it four years ago for $1.8 million.
The property spans nearly five miles at the foot of Tiger Mountain, offering a full-size basketball court and a two-story house of 6,370 square feet. Ideal for entertaining, it holds a movie theater, a billiards room and an outdoor lounge complete with a wet bar, kitchen, TV and hot tub.
Columns frame the entry and continue inside, lining a lounge with a fireplace and an expansive great room under 20-foot ceilings. There are also formal and informal dining areas, a center-island kitchen and an office under tray ceilings.
Four bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms complete the floor plan, including a master suite with a lounge and spa tub.
Thomas, 30, played three years of college ball at the University of Washington, where his number has since been retired.
A two-time all-star, the point guard has suited up for the Kings, Suns, Celtics, Lakers and Cavs. This season, he appeared in 12 games for the Nuggets after inking a one-year deal with the team during the offseason.
Ashley Hayes and Jennifer Moreno of Pointe3 Real Estate hold the listing.
