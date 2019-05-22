Former Kings guard Isaiah Thomas selling home with basketball court for $2.5 million

‘When I’m healthy I’m one of the best players in the world:’ Isaiah Thomas on possible return against Kings Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas is listed as questionable for the Feb. 13 game against the Sacramento Kings. He hasn’t played since March 22, 2018, due to a hip injury. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas is listed as questionable for the Feb. 13 game against the Sacramento Kings. He hasn’t played since March 22, 2018, due to a hip injury.

Former Sacramento Kings guard Isaiah Thomas is shooting for a sale in his home state. His wooded retreat in Issaquah, Wash. — roughly 40 miles from where he grew up in Tacoma — is on the market for $2.495 million.

Save for some fresh paint and a few jerseys on the walls, the custom home looks roughly the same as when he bought it four years ago for $1.8 million.

The property spans nearly five miles at the foot of Tiger Mountain, offering a full-size basketball court and a two-story house of 6,370 square feet. Ideal for entertaining, it holds a movie theater, a billiards room and an outdoor lounge complete with a wet bar, kitchen, TV and hot tub.

Columns frame the entry and continue inside, lining a lounge with a fireplace and an expansive great room under 20-foot ceilings. There are also formal and informal dining areas, a center-island kitchen and an office under tray ceilings.

Four bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms complete the floor plan, including a master suite with a lounge and spa tub.

Thomas, 30, played three years of college ball at the University of Washington, where his number has since been retired.

A two-time all-star, the point guard has suited up for the Kings, Suns, Celtics, Lakers and Cavs. This season, he appeared in 12 games for the Nuggets after inking a one-year deal with the team during the offseason.

Ashley Hayes and Jennifer Moreno of Pointe3 Real Estate hold the listing.