Historic Vanderbilt Mansion is selling for $50 million. Take a look

Step into history: The Vanderbilt Mansion for sale at $50 million The elegant Manhattan townhouse known as the Vanderbilt Mansion—because fashion icon and socialite Gloria Vanderbilt lived there as a child—is for sale at $50 million. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The elegant Manhattan townhouse known as the Vanderbilt Mansion—because fashion icon and socialite Gloria Vanderbilt lived there as a child—is for sale at $50 million.

The elegant Manhattan townhouse known as the Vanderbilt Mansion—because fashion icon and socialite Gloria Vanderbilt lived there as a child—is for sale at $50 million.

Meticulously renovated, the historic New York City mansion is 27-feet wide, seven stories tall and the living space stretches over 18,408 square feet. It has 12 bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, three powder rooms, and about 1,500 square feet of outdoor space.

The sandstone mansion on the Upper East Side was ranked as the most expensive new listing on realtor.com in late July.

The listing agent is Lauren Muss of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Madison Avenue office.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It’s a rare opportunity to acquire a 27-foot-wide trophy home with a rich history that has been completely renovated,” she told realtor.com.

“This is truly a trophy property,” the listing boasts about the residence at 39 East 72nd St.

Vanderbilt recently passed away at the age of 95. She is the mother of CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

The building is currently divided into three luxury condominiums. The $25 million penthouse where Vanderbilt lived takes up the fifth, sixth and seventh floors; a maisonette is listed for $11.5 million; and a four-bedroom, 5,000-square-foot duplex is selling for $13.5 million, according to Architectural Digest.

The Vanderbilts were one of the wealthiest and most prominent families in the United States during the Gilded Age. Led by Cornelius “Commodore” Vanderbilt, the Dutch family lived opulently from money accumulated through the railroads. Cornelius Vanderbilt amassed his fortune after borrowing $100 to begin ferrying passengers from Long Island to Manhattan. He eventually went into the railroad business.

Originally built by Robert B. Lynd in 1891 and restyled in 1905 by William Strom, the neo-Grecian property is located among Manhattan’s most-sought-after addresses.

“Enviably located between Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue, it is a stone’s throw to Central Park in a neighborhood awash with art galleries and boutique shops,” writes TopTenRealEstateDeals.com in an article about the home. “Currently divided into three luxury condos with multiple options for reconfiguration, the townhouse was again restyled and updated in 2018 by CetraRuddy using marble and many elegant finishes, flooring, lighting and the best appliances.

“The units could be combined as one residence, two rented with one owner occupied or one occupied, one as guest accommodations and one as staff quarters,” the real estate website wrote. “The three units can be purchased together or purchased separately.”

East 72nd Street home to many celebrities in the arts and fashion-design world, such as Ralph Lauren, Yoko Ono, who still lives in the apartment she shared with John Lennon, Leonard Bernstein and Margaux Hemingway.