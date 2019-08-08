See Kelsey Grammer home featured on ‘Real Housewives.’ Yours for under $20 million

Check out former Kelsey Grammer Malibu estate listed at $19.95 million An equestrian estate once owned by Kelsey Grammer and featured in episodes of his ex-wife’s television series, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” is in on the market for $19.95 million Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An equestrian estate once owned by Kelsey Grammer and featured in episodes of his ex-wife’s television series, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” is in on the market for $19.95 million

An equestrian estate once owned by Kelsey Grammer and featured in episodes of his ex-wife’s television series, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” is in on the market for $19.95 million

The palatial 1940s Malibu Hills home spans five acres and sits on terraced hills offering ocean views. The main house is 6,650 square feet with a two-story ballroom for large events and a kitchen designed by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck. The entire residence has seven bedrooms and 13 baths.

The home also includes a wine cellar, large movie theater and wood-paneled library.

“Nestled behind 24-hour guard gates, the property transports one to the bucolic countryside, where manicured lawns, Monet-inspired lily ponds, a 17th-century stone architectural antiquity, rose gardens, quaint walking paths and ornate fountains provide an ethereal moment at every turn,” according to the listing for the property at 3250 Serra Road in Malibu, CA.

The resort-size swimming pool has a bathhouse, two spas, an exercise room and a lighted tennis court. There is an outdoor barbecue area, fruit orchards and a vegetable garden.

Emmy-winning Kelsey Grammer is best know for playing the pompous but charming psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane on “Frasier” and “Cheers.”

Grammer, 64, met Camille in 1996 while she was working for his production company, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. They married in 1997.

A year later, the couple paid $4.5 million for the French Country estate, the Los Angeles Times reported. The property most recently sold for $12.94 million in 2015.

Camille Grammer, 50, is a dancer, model and actress who has starred in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since 2010. She’s appeared in “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “90210” and “The Hungover Games.”

Other current and former Mailibu residents include Mel Gibson, Britney Spears, Olivia Newton John, Matthew Perry and billionaire Larry Ellison, according to the TopTenRealEstate Deals website.

Listing agents are Sandro Dazzan and Cooper Mount of The Agency, Beverly Hills.