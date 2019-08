Real Estate News Check out stunning $42.5 million Montecito estate where Rob Lowe lives August 19, 2019 12:47 PM

Actor Rob Lowe (West Wing, St. Elmo's Fire, Parks and Recreation) has put one of the most stunning estates in Montecito, California, near Santa Barbara, up for sale for $42.5 million, a $4.5 million price reduction from a year ago.