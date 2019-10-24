East Sacramento home sells for record $3.8 million. Why more record sales are expected

This home at 1230 45th St. in east Sacramento has sold for $3.8 million. Sacramento Bee

A distinguished home in east Sacramento has sold for $3.8 million, according to the property’s official listing, which makes it the highest residential sale ever in the neighborhood.

The four-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath house at 1230 45th St. has 5,509 square feet of living space. The home sits on just over a half-acre lot with manicured grounds in the exclusive Fabulous 40s neighborhood.

Listing agent Hilary Devine of Lyon Real Estate Sierra Oaks declined to comment on the sale, saying both the buyer and seller wanted privacy.

The brick manor estate was designed by Dean & Dean Architects in 1933, according to the listing, and features a dramatic wrought iron staircase and imported crystal chandeliers. Outside, the house has a saltwater pool, gardens and covered entertainment cabana with outdoor kitchen and fireplace.

Sacramento appraiser Ryan Lundquist has been keeping an eye on the house, which was listed in September for $4.45 million. The property closed on Tuesday.

At $3.8 million, it represents “definitely the highest sale ever in east Sacramento,” Lundquist said. “The previous highest sale was $3.35 (million) in January 2019. There have been 12 sales ever about $2 million in east Sacramento and 10 of these sales are located on 45th Street.”

It may not be the last Sacramento home to break a sales record.

“We are in a market of outliers where we’re beginning to see some of the highest prices ever in the region,” Lundquist added. “On one hand, many luxury properties are simply overpriced and they never sell anywhere close to what they’re listed for, but on the other hand we’re in a market where price records are getting broken.”