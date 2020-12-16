Sacramento Bee Logo
Take the 6-story glass staircase–or glass elevator–for insane Tahoe views in $32 million home

A modern, Lake Tahoe waterfront estate with a six-story glass staircase is available for $32.5 million after getting a price cut in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Deftly designed with an international aesthetic, it is quite possibly the most spectacular waterfront property in North America,” according to the listing.

With walls of glass and steel providing extraordinary lake and Sierra mountain views, the home at 580 Gonowabie Road was built in 2008 on a half-acre lot in Crystal Bay, Nevada. The high-end residence presents a modern look in a region known for cabin-style homes. The living space spans 8,694 square feet with four bedrooms and five baths and a glass elevator if the stairs won’t do. Outside, there’s 98 feet of lake frontage to enjoy, a steel pier, boat hoist and two buoys.

Despite its extraordinary features, the home has been on the market for a while. First listed in 2011 at $43 million, the asking price fell to $32.5 million as recent as May 2020, according to realtor.com.

Janet O’Donnell of Corcoran Global Living is the listing agent.

