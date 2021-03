Real Estate News See gorgeous Hillsborough CA estate, once owned by Bing Crosby, listed for $13.75 million March 31, 2021 01:20 PM

Once the home to entertainer Bing Crosby, an English country manor with 10 bedrooms and 11 baths, spans 10,000 square feet in Hillsborough, California, near Silicon Valley in the Bay Area. It's listed for $13.75 million. Photo: Dennis Mayer