Dianne Feinstein’s waterfront Lake Tahoe compound hits market at $41 million

The striking waterfront estate owned by Dianne Feinstein and her husband Richard Blum, on the West Shore of Lake Tahoe, has hit the market with a price tag of $41 million.

The seven-bedroom, seven-bath main residence, located at 9115 State Highway 89, Meeks Bay, CA, spans 10,373 square feet on a 4.75-acre lot. There’s 278 feet of private sandy beach, and a 172-foot pier stretches into picturesque Rubicon Bay.

There are a total of three homes on the property. The main home was built in 1997. The Pavilion was built in 2015 and has a large entertainment area, patio and fire pit. The Carriage House, built in the 1930s, has two apartments.: a two-bedroom, two-bath unit and a two-bedroom, one-bath unit., according to the listing.

“The first thing you see on entry to the main home is our beautiful Lake Tahoe,” according to the official listing. “Built for lifestyle, this residence envelops you in the warmth of beautiful woods, evoking dreams of family gatherings in this open living/dining/kitchen and family room beyond.”

The listing says the estate provides “grand entertainment capability.” But there’s privacy for guests, too, with meandering paths leading to each home.

Trinkie Watson of Chase International is the listing agent. She declined to comment or offer any further information on the home.

The property is owned by an LLC tied to Blum’s investment management firm, Blum Capital, according to realtor.com.

The rustic Lake Tahoe cabin-style residence has an open floor plan. A living room features a stone fireplace. The dining area opens onto the deck. Both of those rooms are joined by an open kitchen.

Wood and stone flooring, high ceilings, walls of glass with glass doors that open outside are some of the luxury elements. There are two primary suites, a family room, loft and attached garage.

Separate from the main house are two guest homes featuring kitchens, high ceilings and living and dining rooms.

There’s a grassy lawn area within the wooded surroundings.

The compound, renovated in the 1990s, was briefly listed in 2020 for $46 million.

A member of the Democratic Party, Feinstein, 88, was mayor of San Francisco from 1978 to 1988. She’s been a California senator since 1992.