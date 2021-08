Real Estate News Take a look at iconic Los Angeles home of Frank Sinatra for sale for $21.5 million August 25, 2021 06:37 PM

Byrdview, the mid-century modern home of Frank Sinatra in 1950s and 1960s is for sale fopr $21.5 million The house in Chastworth, California, appeared in “Mad Men” and "Dreamgirls.”