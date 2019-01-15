Don’t want Amazon in your house? ‘Less creepy’ garage deliveries set for Sacramento

Amazon was met with criticism in 2017 when it announced a service called Key, allowing for package deliveries directly into Prime users’ homes and the trunks of their cars.
Well, how about just their garage?
The commerce giant announced earlier this month at the annual CES tech convention that it’s expanding Amazon Key with a new line of products and services, including one known as Key for Garage, according to a Jan. 7 news release by Amazon.
In-garage delivery will allow customers to have packages dropped off by giving delivery drivers access to garage doors via a smartphone app.
It is being advertised as a security measure and an effort to prevent porch pirates. The app will also include a live camera feed allowing users to monitor delivery.
Aimed for a spring 2019 release and limited to Amazon Prime members in 37 supported cities and metro areas, Key for Garage will launch in five California regions: Sacramento, the Bay Area, San Diego, Los Angeles and Orange County.
The new service is part of a partnership with a company called the Chamberlain Group. As news releases by each company and a 1-minute video ad explain, the service will be added to the existing Key app and will make use of Chamberlain’s proprietary technology called myQ.
The service will work with any myQ garage door openers, panels or hubs, which are already being sold by Chamberlain. Prices range from about $50 for “smart garage” hubs to $200 or more for full sets that include the opener itself.
Key for Garage has been met with mixed reaction on social media. Some expressed concerns about privacy and theft. Others say they’re all for it, with one user calling it “less creepy” than Amazon Key’s in-home delivery.
