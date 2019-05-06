Check your ride: Uber and Lyft drivers planning to strike this week

What Uber, Lyft riders can do to stay safe To help keep riders safe, Uber has published tips that a ride-share passenger can do to stay safe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK To help keep riders safe, Uber has published tips that a ride-share passenger can do to stay safe.

San Francisco Uber and Lyft drivers are among the thousands of ride-hailing app drivers nationwide expected to strike Wednesday morning, one day before Uber is expected to issue its initial public stock offering.

The strike, organized by labor groups including taxi unions, will take place nationwide between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. In San Francisco, that strike will be followed on Thursday with a march to Uber headquarters, according to the unions.

The hashtags #UberStrike and #LyftStrike have lit up social media ahead of Wednesday’s planned protest.

STRIKE STRIKE STRIKE! We are calling on all people of good conscience in NYC to log off of the apps in 7 AM to 9 AM Wednesday, May 8th to support our strike. Don't use Uber, don't use Lyft. Log off of all the apps! Support app drivers demanding job security and livable incomes! — NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) May 3, 2019

If you catch a ride through Uber or Lyft on May 8, you're crossing a picket a line. #uberstrike #lyftstrike #1uhttps://t.co/DUjut75eGz — Working America (@WorkingAmerica) April 30, 2019

One strike supporter is Vermont senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who tweeted, “People who work for multibillion-dollar companies should not have to work 70 or 80 hours a week to get by.”

Uber says it can't pay its drivers more money, but rewarded its CEO with nearly $50 million last year. People who work for multibillion-dollar companies should not have to work 70 or 80 hours a week to get by. I stand with the Uber and Lyft drivers going on strike on May 8. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 3, 2019

Drivers working long hours, with little pay and no benefits, has been a consistent complaint against both Lyft and Uber.

The higher-ups at Uber know exactly what they're doing, and they're not going to make changes unless they're forced to.



They found a loophole that allows them to profit* and they're going to abuse it until we close that loophole.



* loljk they aren't even profitable#uberstrike — :female-technologist: (@malicodes) April 30, 2019

Among those announcing their participation in the strike is Democratic Virginia General Assemblyman Lee J. Carter, who tweeted that he drives for Lyft “to make ends meet” because of the low pay from his legislative job.

“Don’t cross the picket line,” Carter urged in his tweet.

Because of the low pay at the General Assembly, I've been driving for Lyft on the side to make ends meet.



I'm striking on Wednesday with thousands of my fellow rideshare drivers. Don't cross the picket line.

Don't do it.

Don't cross the picket line.

Just don't. — Lee J. Carter (@carterforva) May 6, 2019

But the Wednesday strike has met with some pushback. Not every driver is supporting the effort; one man, who said he drives for a ride-hailing service, tweeted that “riders that need to get to work shouldn’t suffer.”

I'm sorry but I'm going to drive during the #uberstrike #lyftstrike riders that need to get to work shouldn't suffer. I will do my best to try to workout as best appropriate deal with riders so surge doesn't destroy them. — Role Playing Gains (@Haven540Steve) May 4, 2019

Other pushback is coming from the ride-hailing companies themselves.

Washington Post reporter Greg Bensinger noted on Twitter that it appeared as if Uber was offering drivers a special bonus on Wednesday if they crossed the picket line. Adweek editor Sammy Nickalls noted that Uber and Lyft were offering discounted rides on the same week as the strike.

Is Uber offering special bonuses Wednesday to coax drivers from planned strikes? Some drivers think so. pic.twitter.com/x3OTjXvQPz — Greg Bensinger (@GregBensinger) May 6, 2019

both Uber and Lyft have sent push notifications offering discounts on rides this week. with drivers going on strike on May 8, that's a pretty bad look!!!!!!!! — Sammy Nickalls (@sammynickalls) May 6, 2019

Still others took to Twitter to offer solutions, such as public transportation or a traditional taxi cabs, for people who don’t want to cross a picket line but need a ride Wednesday morning.





The Bay Area Rapid Transit, or BART, Twitter account offered a 25 percent discount for groups of riders heading to the airport.