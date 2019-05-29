AG fines Long Beach telemarketing company $1.5 million for allegations of fraud

A Long Beach-based telemarketing company was fined more than $1.5 million in a lawsuit alleging it fraudulently took money from unsuspecting Californians by giving them a deceptive sales pitch.

The fines were announced Tuesday by state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who said in a news release that Consumer Rights Legal Services, its president, James Davitt, and three others offered investment recovery services to more than 150 people wherein the company claimed it could recover lost investment funds if given an upfront fee.

According to the state Justice Department, the victims – many of whom were elderly and had already lost money in previous investment schemes – were promised investment recovery if they paid the company several thousand dollars, but received nothing in return.

Consumer Rights Legal Services, known as CRLS, faces penalties of $930,800 and restitution fines of $567,774 and additional victim restitution fines of nearly $25,000, according to the release.

Some victims paid the company to recover fees they had paid to Consumer Advocate Services Enterprises, another investment recovery business where Davitt and other Consumer Rights Legal Services employees had previously worked, according to the release.

“The California Department of Justice is committed to protecting consumers from unscrupulous operators who prey on the most vulnerable,” Becerra said in a prepared statement. “In this case, these con artists not only targeted the elderly, they doubled down to cheat Californians who had already been the victims of financial fraud.”