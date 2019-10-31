This park is Sacramento’s first to offer free Wi-Fi. More are coming, city says

Wi-Fi? At an outdoor park? Welcome to the future.

Fremont Park now offers free Wi-Fi to the public during its hours of operation, the first park in Sacramento to do so, the city announced Thursday.

The perk comes as part of a partnership between the city and Verizon. Fremont Park, at 15th and Q streets, is the first of 27 Sacramento parks slated to get Wi-Fi access by the end of 2020, with the next three of additions set for the “coming months,” the city said in a news release.

How do you access it? Just select “CITY-PARK-FREE-WIFI” on your device, agree to the terms and conditions, and you’ll be connected, the city says.

Wi-Fi will only be available when the park is open. The park’s normal hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., but Wi-Fi access could be extended in the case of special events, according to Thursday’s announcement.

“Providing free public Wi-Fi at our parks and community centers helps increase access to City services, activate community spaces and increase social connectivity among residents,” Steve Hansen, city councilman for the district that includes the park, said in a prepared statement.

Next on the list: Brooks Truitt “Bark” Park at 18th and Q streets; Carl Johnston Park at 213 Eleanor Ave.; and the Bill Conlin Youth Sports Complex on Freeport Boulevard.

Verizon says the remaining 23 parks will be set up by the end of 2020. A full list is available on the City of Sacramento website.

The City of Sacramento in 2017 entered into a partnership with Verizon. The terms of the public/private deal include the Wi-Fi park expansion, as well as the provider using Sacramento as an early pilot city for its 5G internet service for homes and businesses.

The city notes the Wi-Fi being rolled out to parks uses “standard internet equipment,” not Verizon 5G.