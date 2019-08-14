Yuba City man who allegedly killed ATV rider at Oceano Dunes will fight criminal charge

Yuba City man pleads not guilty to Oceano Dunes death Oscar Renteria Corchado of Yuba City was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter for allegedly causing the death of an ATV rider at the Oceano Dunes in June 2019. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Oscar Renteria Corchado of Yuba City was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter for allegedly causing the death of an ATV rider at the Oceano Dunes in June 2019. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 14, 2019.

A Yuba City man who allegedly struck and killed an ATV rider at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area in June has pleaded not guilty to a vehicular manslaughter charge.

Oscar Renteria Corchado faces a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence for the death of 37-year-old Shawn Joseph Imlig of Brentwood.

Imlig was one of six people to be killed at the Oceano Dunes this year.

At the time of the crash, California State Parks and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office alleged that Renteria Corchado was under the influence when he rode his side-by-side up a 30-foot dune crest at a high rate of speed and crashed into Imlig, who was riding on the other side of the dune.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But last week, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed the single misdemeanor count because Renteria Corchado’s blood alcohol content was lower than the legal limit of 0.08 percent, Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth said.

If convicted, Renteria Corchado, 35, faces a maximum penalty of one year in County Jail and a $1,000 fine.

Oscar Renteria Corchado, 35, of Yuba City, appeared in San Luis Obispo Superior Court Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

On Wednesday, Renteria Corchado retained defense attorney James Askew, who asked that his previous $100,000 bail be lowered to $25,000, which Superior Court Judge Tim Covello granted.

Court records show that Renteria Corchado had already been released from jail on June 25 after posting a bail bond.

Imlig died at the scene in the Sand Highway 12 area of the dunes at about 7:30 p.m. June 22 after emergency medical responders found him not breathing and without a pulse near the crest of a 30-foot dune.

Interim Superintendent for State Parks’ Oceano Dunes district, Kevin Pearce, told The Tribune at the time that eyewitnesses said Renteria Corchado sped his vehicle up the face of the dune and launched over the crest, striking Imlig.

Renteria Corchado is due back in court Oct. 7.