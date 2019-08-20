2 children dead at Ontario home; mother hospitalized

An Ontario Police officer interviews a neighbor sitting in his garage next door to a home where two children, an infant and a teenager, were found dead with their mother, who was unresponsive, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Ontario, Calif. Terry Pierson

Authorities say an infant and a teenager have been found dead inside a Southern California home under suspicious circumstances and their mother has been hospitalized.

Police say the children's father called them to a home in Ontario around 4 p.m. Tuesday, where they found a 4-month-old girl and a 14-year-old girl dead and their mother unresponsive.

She's hospitalized in stable condition.

Authorities haven't released the nature of her medical condition and are still investigating details of the children's deaths.

No arrests have been made.