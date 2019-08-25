LA-area brush fire partially closes freeway

Traffic slows down as a wildfire burns on the north side of CA-134 and CA-2 freeways, slowly backing towards homes in Glendale, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. The brush fire erupted near the border of Glendale and Eagle Rock and shut down the 134 Freeway in both directions, according to the Glendale Fire Department. (Lucas Dovarganes via AP)

Crews are fighting an LA-area brush fire that has prompted evacuation orders in a Glendale neighborhood and closed part of a freeway.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says Sunday no injuries or structure damage have been reported as a result of the fire in the Eagle Rock community. The City of Glendale has issued mandatory evacuation orders for a nearby neighborhood.

Officials closed part of the 134 Freeway between Pasadena and Glendale through Eagle Rock as well as a southbound portion of the 2 Freeway headed toward the fire.

Authorities say three helicopters are dropping water on the blaze.

The department said the fire has grown to roughly 96,800 square yards.