Hours after Modesto mall robbery, a nearly identical heist in the Bay Area

Police respond to violent robbery at Modesto’s Vintage Faire Mall Multiple police agencies along with American Medical Response and Modesto Fire responded to Vintage Faire Mall after a report of a shooting. Modesto Police reported Valliani Jewelers was robbed by several people just after 5pm Sunday Aug. 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Multiple police agencies along with American Medical Response and Modesto Fire responded to Vintage Faire Mall after a report of a shooting. Modesto Police reported Valliani Jewelers was robbed by several people just after 5pm Sunday Aug. 25, 2019.

Modesto police detectives will investigate that the robbery at Vintage Faire Mall on Sunday afternoon is “almost certainly” related to a nearly identical robbery at the Great Mall in Milpitas hours later, a lieutenant said Monday morning.

About 7:30 p.m., Milpitas police officers responded to reports of a theft at the Diamond by Chainery jewelry store at the mall, The Mercury News in San Jose reported, citing a news release. Three suspects in dark clothing smashed display cases and stole jewelry.

Officers arrived to find panicked shoppers running because they believed a shooting had occurred. The Police Department took to social media to help get control of the situation. “Initial reports from social media & other sources that shots were fired at GMBA (Great Mall of the Bay Area) are unconfirmed at this time,” it tweeted at 8:32 p.m. “Out of an abundance caution, those inside GMBA have been asked to shelter in place while (officers) conduct a search of the mall interior.”

Within minutes, officers were escorting store employees and shoppers to the mall parking lot. At 8:41, the department tweeted that there was no evidence shots were fired in the mall. It followed up shortly before 9 p.m. with a tweet that there was no evidence of any gunman at the mall.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

What happened at the Great Mall, which lies between Interstates 680 and 880 in Milpitas, was a replay of the crime at Vintage Faire Mall, 75 miles to the east. Here, at 4:52 p.m. Modesto police officers responded to a 911 call of a robbery in progress at Valliani Jewelers inside the mall.

“Initial reports were that shots were fired, however officers arrived on scene within minutes and determined that no shots were fired,” a news release from the Modesto Police Department said. “The four male suspects used a sledgehammer to break glass at the business they were robbing, causing the loud noise.”

Additional photo of the suspects from today’s robbery. Thank you to the officers who responded quickly and for the assistance from our allied agencies. Officers were immediately dispatched and arrived within minutes of the initial 911 call. pic.twitter.com/1k36Dvxfbh — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) August 26, 2019

Police were quick to counter rumors, which spread quickly via social media, that there had been a shooting. “As a result of the noise that it created, there (were) reports of a shooting in the mall,” a post on the department’s Facebook page said Sunday afternoon. “THERE WAS NO SHOOTING INCIDENT and no reports of guns involved.”

The suspects immediately left the mall as shoppers ran for the exits or hid in place. Preliminary reports indicated a couple of people suffered minor injuries in their haste to leave.

Police on Sunday evening released photos of the four suspects.

All appear to be young adult males. One was wearing a light gray hooded sweat shirt and jeans. The second suspect was wearing a red, white and blue hoodie and baggy pants. The third was wearing a dark gray hoodie and gray pants. The fourth was wearing a light blue ball cap, a blue puffer jacket and gray track pants with a white stripe down the side.

About 6 a.m. Monday, Modesto police Lt. Jason Grogan said he’d not yet heard about the Great Mall robbery, but from the description said it sounds almost certainly connected to the Modesto crime. Sunday evening, detectives followed up on a lead that a vehicle used in the Vintage Faire robbery had been located in Stockton, the lieutenant said, but the license plate didn’t match.

Milpitas police had made no arrests Sunday night, The Mercury News reported. Grogan said detectives “most definitely” will be working with Milpitas police to determine the suspects in both cases are the same and to apprehend them.

They ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.