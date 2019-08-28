CHP: Deputy stops stabbing of two truckers on freeway onramp

Off-duty deputy saves two truckers from knife-wielding attacker on freeway CHP officer Mike Salas recounts the stabbing of two truckers at Highway 99 and Herndon that was interrupted by an off-duty sheriff's deputy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CHP officer Mike Salas recounts the stabbing of two truckers at Highway 99 and Herndon that was interrupted by an off-duty sheriff's deputy.

An off-duty Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a knife attack on two truckers Wednesday morning at Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The truckers were rushed to Community Regional Medical Center with multiple wounds, CHP spokesman Mike Salas reported. The attacker, who fled in a big rig, remained at large.

Salas said the incident took place about 7:30 a.m. near the southbound Herndon onramp. Two truckers had pulled over their big rigs to check their loads when the driver of a third 18-wheeler stopped between the other trucks. That driver, described as a shirtless Hispanic man with multiple tattoos on his body and face, pulled out a knife and began stabbing the other men.

Salas said that the deputy apparently saw what was taking place and pulled over. He pulled out a handgun to stop the attack. The assailant then got back in his truck and fled southbound on 99.

The assailant is described as being in his 40s, with short hair. The truck is a 2015 or older white Freightliner with a white trailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno CHP at 559-262-0400.