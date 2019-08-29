Three killed, two injured in Oakdale-Waterford Highway crash, fire departments report

Three people were killed in a collision on the Oakdale-Waterford Highway between Milnes and Ellenwood roads Wednesday night, the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District reported.

Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg said two men and a woman died. Two other adults were injured. The crash scene was horrific. “It was the worst I’ve seen in a long time ... maybe ever,” Jesberg said.

Entries on the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page indicate a white sedan and a black sedan crashed head-on about 9:50 p.m., less than 2 miles northwest of Waterford.

Officer Ming Hsu said Jorge Manuel Flores Jimenez Jr., 21, of Oakdale was southbound on the highway, south of Milnes Road, traveling at high speed. He was alone in his 2010 Chevrolet Camaro.

The driver of a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta, a 29-year-old Snelling man whose name has been withheld pending notification of family, was heading north on the highway.

For unknown reasons, Jimenez allowed the Camaro to veer left, into the path of the Jetta, Hsu said. The collision caused the VW to overturn and come to rest on its passenger side on the the east shoulder of the highway. The Camaro remained upright but came to rest blocking both lanes.

Within five minutes, according to a witness, the driver of a Hyundai sedan traveling north on the highway didn’t see the Camaro and crashed into its right side, Hsu said. The Camaro spun and the Hyundai came to rest on the road’s shoulder.

The Hyundai driver is Luis Miguel Seguraaredondo, 33, of Kerman, Hsu said. He had a passenger, Javier Napoles, 59, of Fresno. One of the men — it’s unclear which — was in critical condition and one suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Jesberg said. Both were taken to a hospital.

Jimenez, the VW driver and his passenger — a 60-year-old Parlier woman whose name also has been withheld — all were declared dead at the scene and had to be extricated from the cars. Jimenez was not wearing his seat belt, the CHP noted.

Jesberg’s written account of the crash said firefighters were on scene for about three and a half hours and “one of the vehicles took over one hour of extensive extrication.”

It has not been determined whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, Hsu said. “Obviously, speed was the major factor.”

