California

‘I always wanted to be a civil serpent!’ CHP officer gets slithery surprise

This photo was posted on the CHP - Fort Tejon - Grapevine Facebook page on Aug. 27, 2019.
This photo was posted on the CHP - Fort Tejon - Grapevine Facebook page on Aug. 27, 2019. CHP Special to The Bee

A California Highway Patrol officer got a slithery surprise earlier this week while on patrol.

“As I was returning to my patrol car from a stop, I see this snake in my driver seat,” the officer wrote in a post on the CHP - Fort Tejon - Grapevine’s Facebook page.

A silly serpent response ensued:

“I asked him what he was doing there. He paused and swallowed and said, ‘Sorry about the delay, I had a frog in my throat.’ I asked again what he was doing in my seat. He replied, ‘I always wanted to be a civil serpent!’”

The post has received nearly 9,000 reactions and over 1,200 comments since it was shared Tuesday afternoon.

Among the comments: “I thought snakes only rode in planes!???” – “He always wanted to be a Dodge Viper!” – and “Looks like that patrol car has a loose SerpentINE belt.....”

The CHP officer ended the post with, “Be safe out there.”

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Carmen George
Carmen George
Carmen George is a features and news reporter for The Fresno Bee. Her stories have been recognized with Best of the West, George F. Gruner, and McClatchy President’s awards, and nine first or second place awards from the California News Publishers Association. She has a passion for sharing people’s stories to highlight issues and promote greater understanding.
  Comments  