34 missing, feared dead after Santa Barbara dive-boat catches fire near Channel Islands

How to save yourself from drowning Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for 34 people missing and feared dead after a Santa Barbara-based dive boat caught fire and sank early Monday near Santa Cruz Island, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The vessel was identified as the 75-foot Conception, and it was reportedly on a three-day dive trip to the island in the Channel Islands, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The Conception’s crew put out a distress call about 3:30 a.m., reporting the vessel was engulfed in flames, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The boat, which was anchored about 20 yards offshore, eventually sank in about 65 feet of water, Eliason said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

As of 10 a.m., the vessel had a portion of the bow sticking out of the water, the Coast Guard said.

“We are currently still in the response phase,” Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester said at a news conference on Monday morning. “Right now, they’re conducting shoreline searches for any survivors.”

Five people believed to be crew members were rescued — at least one with injuries — by a nearby pleasure craft, while nearly three dozen others aboard remained missing, Eliason said.

Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath told The Associated Press that they have confirmed “some fatalities.” He would not provide a specific number.

In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters work to extinguish a dive boat engulfed in flames after a deadly fire broke out aboard the commercial scuba diving vessel off the Southern California Coast Monday morning, Sept. 2, 2019. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)

The boat was anchored at Platts Harbor on the mainland side of Santa Cruz Island, Eliason said.

Reports said the crew members were sleeping on an upper deck while the passengers were down below, but that could not be confirmed.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded with multiple vessels and two helicopters, Eliason said.

Firefighters from the Ventura County Fire Department also were transported to the burning boat in two vessels.

The Conception is one of three vessels — along with the Truth and the vision — operated by Truth Aquatics out of Sea Landing at the Santa Barbara Harbor.

It has a capacity of 46 passengers, and life rafts and jackets for 110 people, according to the company’s website.

The passenger bunking area is on the lower deck, according to a diagram on the website.

The vessel left port at 4 a.m. Saturday and was scheduled to return Monday afternoon.

Noozhawk.com contributed to this report. Read the Santa Barbara-based news site’s story here.