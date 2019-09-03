One victim identified, 25 total dead after dive boat fire near Channel Islands

10 dramatic images from tragic dive boat fire off Santa Barbara coast The dive boat Conception became engulfed in flames on Monday, September 2, 2019 off the Southern California coast. The passengers were sleeping on a below deck during a recreational scuba diving trip. Twenty-five people were confirmed dead. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The dive boat Conception became engulfed in flames on Monday, September 2, 2019 off the Southern California coast. The passengers were sleeping on a below deck during a recreational scuba diving trip. Twenty-five people were confirmed dead.

One of the people missing after a devastating boat fire in the Channel Islands has been identified, her brother, Brett Harmeling, told the Los Angeles Times.

Kristy Finstad, a 41-year-old marine biologist, was helping to lead a scuba diving expedition aboard the boat, Harmeling told the newspaper.

“No final word on my sister Kristy; however, it is likely she has transitioned to be with the good Lord,” Harmeling wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

So far, the U.S. Coast Guard has found 25 bodies and nine people remain missing, the Associated Press reported. No other victims have been identified as of Tuesday morning.

The dive boat Conception, based out of Santa Barbara, caught fire and sank early Monday morning.

The Conception’s crew put out a distress call about 3:30 a.m. reporting the vessel was engulfed in flames, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. In a recording of the call produced by the Los Angeles Times, a clearly frightened man says he can’t breathe.

The boat, which was anchored about 20 yards offshore, eventually sank in about 65 feet of water, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

Crews first found four bodies about 90 miles off the coast of Santa Cruz Island, and 16 others were recovered later in the day, according to the Associated Press. Five other bodies were found near the sunken boat, but they could not be recovered due to dangerous conditions.

Five crew members escaped the conflagration and made it to The Grape Escape, a neighboring boat. Bob and Shirley Hansen, the boat’s owners, told The New York Times that two of the crew members went back to the Conception to look for survivors and couldn’t find anyone.

The Conception is one of three vessels, along with the Truth and the Vision — operated by Truth Aquatics out of Sea Landing at the Santa Barbara Harbor.

Worldwide Diving Adventures — a company based in Twin Bridges, near Lake Tahoe — advertised the three-day trip on its website.

The Conception has a capacity of 46 passengers, and life rafts and jackets for 110 people, according to the company’s website.

The passenger bunking area is on the lower deck, according to a diagram on the website.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton contributed to this report and can be reached at tbolton@noozhawk.com. Read the Santa Barbara-based news site’s version of the story here.