LA gang fugitive arrested after SWAT standoff in Sparks

Terry Williams, a member of the Compton Crips in Los Angeles, is pictured in this booking photo taken Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at the Washoe County Jail in Reno, Nevada after he was arrested on a fugitive warrant following a standoff with a SWAT team in neighboring Sparks. Federal agents had been looking for him since May when he walked away from a halfway house in Las Vegas. AP Photo

A Los Angeles gang fugitive with an extensive violent criminal record has been arrested in Nevada after a standoff with a SWAT team in Sparks.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force had been looking for 42-year-old Terry Williams since May when he walked away from a halfway house in Las Vegas where he was under federal supervision after his conviction for felon in possession of a weapon.

A member of the Compton Crips, Williams' record includes past arrests for attempted murder, drug-trafficking, robbery and battery with a deadly weapon.

Federal agents and local law officers tracked him to a Sparks address Tuesday on the edge of Reno near Interstate 80.

He was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff. He's being held in the Washoe County jail without bail. It's not clear if he has a lawyer.