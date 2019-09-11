Someone shot a Southern California mountain lion in the head. Charges have been filed

Caught on wildlife camera: Meet the newest cougar in Santa Monica Mountains Rangers in the Santa Monica Mountains on Monday, April 24, 2017, recently captured two young adult male mountain lions who researchers as part of their study on the species’ ability to survive in an urban area. The two cats are now known as P-55 a Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rangers in the Santa Monica Mountains on Monday, April 24, 2017, recently captured two young adult male mountain lions who researchers as part of their study on the species’ ability to survive in an urban area. The two cats are now known as P-55 a

One of the mountain lions roaming the mountains north of Los Angeles was allegedly shot and killed by a Simi Valley man, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Alfredo Gonzalez, 60, of Simi Valley, is being charged with killing a protected mammal and vandalizing its collar, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Both charges are misdemeanor offenses, according to the Thousand Oaks Acorn.

The seven-year-old male mountain lion, called P-38, was wearing a GPS-enabled radio collar, which allowed National Park Service biologists to study its whereabouts, the District Attorney’s Office said.

On July 10, the National Park Service reported to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife that they detected a “mortality signal” from P-38’s collar on July 2, and P-38 may have been killed in Simi Valley, according to the release.

“It was ultimately determined that the mountain lion died of a gunshot wound to the head,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

Mountain lions are a “specially protected species,” which means hunting them is illegal, and it’s illegal to kill them without a permit, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. However, people can kill mountain lions if there’s a safety threat.

Gonzales is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 9, according to the District Attorney’s Office. No motive has been released in the shooting, the Associated Press reported.

P-38 was born in 2012 and roamed the Santa Susana Mountains north of Los Angeles, according to the National Park Service. P-38 is also believed to have fathered at least four different litters.

The agency has been monitoring mountain lions in and around the Santa Monica Mountains since 2002. The animals are threatened by “loss and fragmentation of habitat by roads and development,” which leads to deaths from vehicle collisions and inbreeding, as the mountain lions “are basically trapped on an island of habitat.”