California pleads guilty in infant’s suffocation death

A Southern California woman has pleaded guilty to the death of an infant who suffocated in a beanbag chair at her unlicensed day care center.

Denise Worman entered an involuntary manslaughter plea Thursday. She'll be sentenced to 180 days in a work release program.

Investigators say two years ago, Worman was caring for 7-month-old Addison Watkins and her 3-year-old brother at her home in Hemet.

A report cited by the Riverside Press-Enterprise says Worman put them on a beanbag chair and walked away. She returned a half-hour later to find the infant face down in the chair with her brother on top of her.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

During sentencing in a Banning courtroom, Worman apologized to the family after the girl's mother, Kristin Watkins, told Worman that her negligence had ruined her life.