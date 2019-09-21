Amber alert issued for child abduction in Merced, CHP says

Two-year old John Weir was last seen with his father, Steven Weir, 32, in Merced on Friday at 7 p.m. Steven Weir drives a red 2005 Hyundai Elantra with the license plate 5SKT544, according to the alert.

The California Highway Patrol has issued an amber alert for an alleged child abduction in Merced on Saturday morning.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office describes Steven Weir as armed and dangerous. Steven Weir is 5-foot-10, 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing cargo shorts and blue shirt.

John Weir has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing tan shorts and a blue shirt.

If seen, please call 911.