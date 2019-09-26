To be connected with a scammer, press 1. Police warn of bogus Social Security calls

‘Please do not buy into these scam calls, simply hang up’ A computer-synthesized voice claiming to be an FBI agent with a warrant for your arrest is just one of the telephone scams police have warned about recently. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A computer-synthesized voice claiming to be an FBI agent with a warrant for your arrest is just one of the telephone scams police have warned about recently.

Within the past week, a Modesto woman received a call from a Social Security Administration investigator.

(Except he wasn’t)

Her Social Security number had been used to open 25 accounts of some type in Texas.

(Except it hadn’t)

If she didn’t act immediately, she was told, she likely would face jail time.

“What I need you to do is go down to your bank, get money — stay on the phone with me, don’t hang up — go down to Target and buy gift cards,” said Modesto Police Department Sgt. Manuel Corona, sharing what the woman was told by the voice on the other end of the line.

So the woman withdrew $7,500 from four accounts, drove to the Target store in Riverbank, bought gift cards and then read the numbers to the man on the phone. “He said thanks and that was it,” Corona said.

That quickly, the woman was scammed for $7,500. “And zero way of getting that back, no way to track it,” Corona said, sitting in a conference room at the Modesto Police Department on Wednesday afternoon.

The Social Security scam, in various forms, has joined the fraud schemes in which callers claiming to be with the IRS, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and other organizations with authority bilk people out of their money every day.

We’ve seen a new twist on the @SocialSecurity scam recently. Check out this SSA imposter robocall, which says your benefits will end. (That’s not true, by the way.): https://t.co/PhTvhjpJOY pic.twitter.com/YibEd4vCw4 — FTC (@FTC) September 13, 2019

Earlier this month on a consumer information page of the Federal Trade Commission, an article says the Social Security Administration racket is the No. 1 scam being reported to the FTC recently.

“People filed nearly 73,000 reports about Social Security imposters in the first six months of 2019, with reported losses of $17 million,” FTC consumer education specialist Jim Kreidler writes in the article. “... So if you’re getting these calls, you’re not alone. Tell your friends and neighbors about this scam. Tell them to hang up the phone. And then to report it to the Federal Trade Commission.”

Corona, with the MPD’s Property Crimes Unit, said he gets 15 to 20 scam reports a month, and that’s low-balling it. And the popular one of late is the Social Security swindle, he said. “These guys are using Social Security a lot because they’re targeting who? Mostly your 60s to 80s (age group).”

Not that younger people also aren’t preyed upon. The victim Corona used as an example is 46. And Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear, 50, has received the bogus Social Security calls. Her parents, too, got at least one such call, and asked her about it.

And that’s exactly what people should do, Bear said. “Have a system where if somebody calls and asks your mom or grandparents for money, you call a family member to talk it over before you do anything,” she cautioned. “Say (to the possible scammer), ‘Well, let me get your phone number and information, and I’ll call you back.’ I mean, if it’s legit, they’re gonna give it to you, right? And then contact somebody you trust and talk it over with them.”

At least one fake robocall going around indicates that benefits are going to be canceled and instructs the recipient to “press one” to be connected to to a Social Security Administration officer. Don’t do it, Kreidler says in his article. Just hang up. Because, he says:

Your Social Security number is not about to be suspended.

The real Social Security Administration will never call to threaten your benefits.

The real SSA will never tell you to wire money, send cash, or put money on a gift card.





Phone calls are the scammers’ method of choice, Corona said, for a few reasons. When live callers get someone to pick up, there’s a persuasiveness they can employ that can’t be done in an email. And if a recipient believes the call is legitimate, he or she may comply during a state of momentary panic. “If you get an email, you can do research,” Corona said. “But when you’re on the phone, it’s that immediacy of ‘I’m gonna go to jail! Oh, my God, what do I need to do to stay out of jail?’ ”

Also, the phone lines are so easily set up and discarded, the sergeant said. Authorities aren’t going to seek warrants for phone numbers they know have been disconnected, he said, and when they have no way of knowing who set up the line.

As for gift cards — whether for Target and other stores or use-anywhere Visa gift cards — scammers ask for them because they can’t be traced and they’re typically used quickly, before victims realize they’ve been taken and have a chance to try to get their money back.

Chains including Walmart, Target and Best Buy have bolstered training to help employees spot scams and warn potential victims, a Reuters article notes. Consequently, Corona said scammers often direct gift-card buyers to take advantage of the convenient self-checkouts at stores, which eliminates the chance an alert store employee might raise the specter of fraud.

“Gift cards are like cash: if you buy a gift card and someone uses it, you probably cannot get your money back,” the FTC warns online. “Gift cards are for gifts, not payments. Anyone who demands payment by gift card is always a scammer.”

If you’ve fallen for a gift-card scam, the FTC says, immediately tell the company that issued the card. “If you act quickly enough, the company might be able to get your money back.”

That’s a long shot, though, Corona said, reiterating that the best course of action is to just hang up. But if a Modestan realizes too late that he or she has been scammed, the sergeant wants to hear about it. “I do want them to report it to us, so we can at least track it and say, OK, we see this is an issue. Let’s see if there’s anything we can do about this type of scam.”

The Property Crimes Unit is part of the Police Department’s Investigative Services Division, which can be reached at 209-572-9500.