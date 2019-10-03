These 3 Central Coast wineries are among the best in the world, magazine says

SHARE COPY LINK

Three Central Coast wineries are among the world’s best, according to Wine & Spirits magazine.

Tablas Creek Vineyard in Templeton, Deovlet Wines in San Luis Obispo, and Chanin Wines in Lompoc were all named to the magazine’s 2019 Top 100 Wineries list, alongside wineries from France, Italy, Spain and Australia.

Wine & Spirits magazine said its panels and critics perform blind taste tests of more than 11,000 wines from around the world, and the top 100 wineries are chosen based on the wines with the “highest scores and the most consistent showing throughout the year.”

“In 2019, our critics focused on specific regions, delving deeper into them,” the magazine said. “These concentrated tastings led to fiercer competition to rang among this esteemed group.”

Wine & Spirits Magazine previously honored Tablas Creek when the winery’s 2017 Paso Robles Patelin de Tablas Rosé landed on the magazine’s Best Rosés list, part of its Top 100 Wines of 2018 list.

In May, Forbes magazine named Tablas Creek among four essential wine tour destinations in Paso Robles.