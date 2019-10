California Check out home of daughter of ‘Peanuts’ creator Charles Schulz. It’s for sale at $5.999 million October 03, 2019 05:00 AM

Jill Schulz, daughter of “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz, has listed her Montecito CA home for sale at $5.99 million. The home was renovated and furnished by L.A. designer Jonathan Barnett. Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.