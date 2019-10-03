Modesto police seek pair who tried to rob woman at McDonald’s, shot good Samaritan

SHARE COPY LINK

Modesto police seek the public’s help in finding two men who attempted to rob a woman last month and shot a witness who came to her aid.

The crimes occurred about 4 a.m. Aug. 17 at the McDonald’s on Prescott Road. The restaurant is at the front of the shopping center that also includes a Grocery Outlet and an In-Shape health club.

The victim of the attempted robbery had just received her order at the drive-through window, Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Thursday morning. She pulled forward and stopped in the parking lot for a moment, but sped away as the two men approached to rob her.

Another vehicle exiting the drive-through saw what happened, Bear said. “Two of the people in this vehicle (got out and) walked up to the two men,” she said in a message to The Bee. “Not sure what words were exchanged, but then the two good Samaritans were getting back into their vehicle when one of the suspects shot one of them.”

The victim was shot once, suffered moderate injuries, but is expected to recover fully, Bear said.

Police have no physical description of the robbers. The video shows the criminals, both wearing hoodie sweatshirts, running away from Prescott into the shopping center’s parking lot, where a dark-colored pickup of undetermined make and model was parked. They got in and drove off.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.