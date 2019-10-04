Cal Poly fraternity waterboarded a member in a hazing incident, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK

A Cal Poly fraternity hazed a member using a method that appears to resemble waterboarding, according to a video obtained by Mustang News.

The video shows a shirtless member of Beta Theta Pi lying on the ground underneath a water spigot spraying him in the face, which is covered with a cloth, Mustang News reported.

Mustang News obtained the video from Michael Trunko, an architectural engineering senior, who’s not a fraternity member but was friends with some of the brothers.

The waterboarding incident occurred during the spring at a satellite Beta Theta Pi house on Chaplin Lane in San Luis Obispo, according to Mustang News.

Cal Poly’s Beta Theta Pi chapter is not currently listed as being on sanction, according to the university’s sanctions and investigations page.

Matt Lazier, a Cal Poly spokesman, said the university is investigating the video.

“I can confirm that the university is aware of the video you mention and is investigating the matter right now,” Lazier said in an email. “As that investigation is ongoing, we have no additional information to provide at this time.”

The university defines hazing as a method of initiation or pre-initiation into a student organization or student body likely to cause serious bodily injury and “physical harm, personal degradation or disgrace resulting in physical or mental harm” to any former, current or prospective student.

